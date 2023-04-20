GOP Rep. Comer: ‘The Walls Are Closing in on the Biden Family’

Wednesday, during FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, commented on recent revelations about President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings.

According to the Kentucky Republican, the walls were “closing in on the Biden family.”

“My last question is part of a long question is do you believe the president of the United States is compromised by these countries that we know hate our guts?” host Sean Hannity said.

“I’ll answer the second question — I don’t see how Joe Biden could not be compromised,” Comer replied. I mean this — these family members aren’t energy experts. They weren’t on boards — at least with Burisma, Hunter actually sat on a board. There are no other boards that we can find that these family members sat on, certainly not the grandchildren and the nieces and the nephews and the in-laws and things like that.”

“And so, what were they doing?” he continued. “Why were they getting this much money? It all points back to Joe Biden, and we’re going to continue until we get the truth to the American people. But I can say this, Sean, the walls are closing in on the Biden family.”

