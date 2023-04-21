Cotton: Joe Biden Has Been Using His Public Office for 50 years to Benefit His Family

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) expressed his approval of the House Republican investigations in the Biden family business dealings.

Cotton alleged Biden had used his office for financial benefit for 50 years.

“Laura, my main thoughts are I’m very glad that Jim Jordan, my old friend in the House, is the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, so he can get to the bottom of it because I don’t think Dick Durbin on the Senate Judiciary Committee is going to be probing, yes, but they’re very troubling reports that the IRS and the FBI had been thwarted from investigating Hunter Biden’s dealings which as you say, are not about Hunter Biden, a very troubled but private citizen,” he said. “They’re how the Biden family has been trading on Joe Biden’s public office for 50 years.”

“In other investigations, you have Jim Comer and his committee reviewing the suspicious activity reports that the treasury of money transfers involving the Biden family,” Cotton added. “Again, not just Hunter, but other members of the family. More troubling information appears to be coming out there that Joe Biden has been using his public office for 50 years to benefit his family. And he did it when he was a senator. And he did it when he was vice president. Do we really think he wouldn’t do it when he held the highest land in the office?”

