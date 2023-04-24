Watch: Police Charge into Arkansas Home, Arrest Dad for Piercing Son’s Ear

A father in Tontitown, Arkansas has been arrested after allegedly putting his minor son in a chokehold and piercing his ear, local police announced, after a video of the incident went viral online.

According to the Tontitown Police Department, officers were notified on April 20 by a school resource officer in regard to a welfare check on a minor.

The resource officer said that the boy went to school with his left ear pierced and told students, with a teacher present, his father, Jeremy Sherland, put him in a chokehold and shoved the piercing through his ear.

From there, Tontitown police officers showed up at Sherland’s home and identified themselves as well as the reason they were there. When asked about the piercing, Sherland said he had pierced his son’s ear but refused to allow officers to speak to his son.

Officers left the Sherland’s residence and later went back to arrest the father for piercing his son’s ear and endangering the welfare of a child. In this instance, a TikTok user filmed officers charging into Sherland’s home as the father refused to cooperate.

Eventually, officers took Sherland into custody.

