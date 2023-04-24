Whoopi Goldberg: Banning Drag, Books ‘Is Not American’ — ‘Stay Off My Back’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that banning books or drag shows was “not American.”

Goldberg said, “I am, I’m not willing to give you access to my body. I’m just not willing to do that. That is none of your business. What goes on in my family is none of your business. Like, I feel like if you don’t want to see drag shows, then don’t take your child to a drag show. If you don’t want your child reading certain books, give the library a list of the books you don’t want your kid to read. Stay off my back.”

She continued, “Because my rights are just as important as yours. And when it comes to what I do with my family and my body, it’s none of your business. It isn’t. I just want to be clear. I respect the idea that in America we can have dissenting opinions. Sunny is a believer that abortion is wrong. I believe people who need them should have access to them. We all. That’s America.”

Goldberg added, “We all have these opinions. And the reason why it worked so well for so long is that everybody understood that people didn’t have to agree with you. They were entitled to their opinion. Please don’t change that about this country. Please don’t change the idea that we are all entitled to our opinions and you people with your kids. It is up to you to know what your kids are reading. If you want to know, go to the school. If it’s not a book you’re interested in, tell the teacher you don’t want your kid reading it. But don’t get in the way of my kid being able to read that book. That is not American. Get off my back. That’s all I can say. Get off my back.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN