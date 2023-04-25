Scarborough Demands McCarthy Get J6 Footage Back from Tucker Carlson

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday on his show “Morning Joe” that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should get any January 6, 2020 Capitol riot footage back from former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

While the panel was discussing Carlson, c0-host Mika Brzezinski said, “I think the question about the January 6 tapes is a really big one. What exactly happens to those? Do they stay in his possession?”

Scarborough said, “It just shows how ridiculously, outrageously irresponsible of Kevin McCarthy to send security tapes to a conspiracy theorist. Again, just mind-bending, that he sends this information to somebody who is supporting an insurrection against the United States of America and provides security tapes. That’s what any insurrectionist, future insurrectionist, would want to see. It is really it’s frightening. Kevin McCarthy needs to get the tapes back. And he needs to get lawyers to have documents signed that they’re not going to be used anywhere else in the future, or any of its contents revealed.”

Brzezinski said, “I wonder why only Kevin McCarthy has say over those security tapes?”

Scarborough said, “It is really shocking. It puts the Capitol Hill police in danger. It puts members of Congress in danger. It puts everybody in danger that works at the United States Capitol, but he did it. Like you said, where are the tapes now?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN