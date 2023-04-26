Clyburn on Biden Border Policy: ‘Very Satisfied that My Party Is Responding Properly’ to Border Issues

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” House Assistant Minority Leader and Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that if people want to know if he’s “satisfied with this administration’s work at the border,” then he is “very satisfied” that the Democratic Party “is responding properly, and I think adequately, to the issues on the border.”

Host José Díaz-Balart asked, “Congressman, I want to just kind of change the subjects — and hope that you can hear me well, because I apologize for the technical difficulties — but, Title 42 is set to end in about two weeks. Migrants are making their way to the border through Mexico. We recently saw 40 people that died in a fire in a migrant detention center in Mexico. People are being raped and tortured while coming to the United States just for the opportunity to ask for asylum. Are you satisfied with our government’s handling of the humanitarian crisis at the border?”

Clyburn responded, “Once again, I think you were asking me about the border. We really have some technical difficulties here. But, look, if you’re asking whether or not I’m satisfied with this administration’s work at the border, I do follow what the administration is doing. I listen to the Democratic members of my caucus who live on the border. One of the co-chairs of the president’s committee is very committed to the issues on the border and I do follow her lead and listen to her on this subject. So, if that’s what you’re asking, I’m very satisfied that my party is responding properly, and I think adequately, to the issues on the border.”

