McCarthy: Biden’s Saying People Will Starve if Debt Limit Bill Returns Spending to Levels from Four Months Ago

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that President Joe Biden is acting like people are going to starve and be deprived if the federal government goes to the funding levels that existed four months ago when he complains that the cuts Republican debt ceiling bill will hurt people.

McCarthy said, “Remember what they did with that omnibus at the end of the year last year, they jammed it through and they increased spending…what we simply do is we pull the dollar figure back to 2022, what we were spending just four months ago. And the President goes out there and says we’re going to starve babies, we’re going to cut people off Head Start or something. That’s not true. Just four months ago, we were able to achieve all of that.”

He also stated, “You want to limit the ability [of] government to grow so fast, like it did under Democrats going forward, so we capped the growth at 1% each year for the next ten. We save money by being smart. What we do is, that money, in billions of dollars sitting out there that COVID [relief] never spent, just sitting there, we claw that back so the American taxpayer can save the money. We put in work requirements to help people get jobs to move forward, help our supply chain, and get our country moving again. You know what else we do? By limiting the amount that we spend, we [curb] inflation, that makes people stronger.”

