GOP Rep. Salazar: Disney ‘Picked the Wrong Fight with the Wrong Guy’

Thursday, during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Balance,” Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) argues Disney had “picked the wrong fight with the wrong guy,” referring to the company’s decision to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

She noted that DeSantis enjoys increasing popularity in the Sunshine State, having barely won the gubernatorial seat in 2018 against then-Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum to winning in dominating fashion four years later against then-Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“The problem with Disney is they picked the wrong fight with the wrong guy,” she said. “That’s what happened. And Governor DeSantis is doing what the constituents want. I represent the state of Florida, District 27. DeSantis won by 0.2% four years ago, 0.2%. A few months ago, he won by 20 points. What does that tell you? That he is representing the people who live in the state of Florida.”

“We are not woke,” she added. “We are not neo-Marxists. We want to continue the traditional American values that made this country great. So that’s basically it. I have not read the lawsuit. It doesn’t matter. Disney got into the wrong business of trying to inject, penetrate wokeism while they were supposed to be just entertaining children.”

