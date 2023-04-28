MN Gov. Walz: Being an ‘Island’ on Abortion ‘Will Strain’ Healthcare Resources

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) stated that new Minnesota law on abortion will make the state an “island” on the issue and “will strain” healthcare resources as more people come into the state to seek abortions, but “reproductive healthcare is something that is absolutely critical.” And “we’ll continue to put more resources into that.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “Governor, you describe your decision and this new law as making Minnesota an ‘island of decency.’ Several states around you have placed very severe restrictions on abortion. So, you’re seeing an influx of patients in your state seeking care. Are you concerned at all that that might strain resources?”

Walz answered, “Well, it will strain resources. They make it more difficult, and we know that reproductive healthcare is something that is absolutely critical. We’re seeing it in states that are passing these laws, they’re having a difficult time. At my announcement and signing ceremony yesterday, we had a physician from Wisconsin call herself a refugee because she is now performing the duties that she needs to do in rural Minnesota where she’s protected and able to do it. So, yes, it will strain the resources. But we’ll continue to put more resources into that.”

