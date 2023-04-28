MN Gov. Walz: Late-Term Abortion ‘Doesn’t Happen’ and Is a ‘Rarity’ for when a Life Is in Danger

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) defended rejecting Republican amendments on late-term abortion to abortion legislation by stating that late-term abortion is “a strawman. It doesn’t happen,” late-term abortion is an “incredible rarity”, and that “when those types of things happen, it’s because a decision was made to protect the woman’s life, to make sure that those decisions are made by healthcare providers.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “Governor, as this law was still in its early stages, Republicans described it as too extreme. They tried to promote a number of amendments — specifically around late-term abortion — that you rejected. Is that something you might reconsider? Late-term abortion isn’t very popular.”

Walz responded, “It’s a strawman. It doesn’t happen, Boris. These are cases — when those types of things happen, it’s because a decision was made to protect the woman’s life, to make sure that those decisions are made by healthcare providers. They know that. They know the incredible rarity of these situations. It’s not as if someone’s making these decisions based on just a late decision that they didn’t get around to making. That’s just nonsense. And again, they continue to split hairs.”

