Blinken: Morell Confirmed Hunter Laptop Letter ‘Wasn’t My Idea,’ ‘Didn’t Solicit It’

During a portion of an interview on Monday with Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall that was aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the 2020 letter from former intelligence officials that claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation wasn’t his idea and he “didn’t ask for it, didn’t solicit it” and that testimony before Congress by former acting CIA Director Michael Morell “confirms that.”

Hall asked, “I want to ask about the letter that was written concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop that said it was Russian disinformation. Can you explain what your role was in that and if you incentivized it?”

Blinken responded, “Well, first, one of the great benefits of this job is that I don’t do politics and don’t engage in it. But, with regard to that letter, I didn’t — it wasn’t my idea, didn’t ask for it, didn’t solicit it. And I think the testimony that the former Deputy Director of the CIA, Mike Morell put forward confirms that.”

Hall’s full interview with Blinken is set to air on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report.”

