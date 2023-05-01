MSNBC’s Wallace: Gov. Abbott’s Reaction to Texas Shooting ‘Remarkably Callous’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is “remarkably callous” for referring to the five victims of a mass shooting in his state as “illegal immigrants.”

Wallace said, “A manhunt is underway for the gunman. More than 250 officers are on the search as the FBI warns they have, quote, ‘zero leads and are running into dead ends.’ Meanwhile, an entire family, a community, is grappling with a horrific loss of five of their own. The Washington Post reports this, ‘At vigil held for the dead Sunday, commune members hugged one another and sang Amazing Grace. A man said he went to church for the first time in a long while. A woman said her sense of safety, even inside her own home, is shattered.’ In the mists of this tragedy, a remarkably callous reaction from Texas’ top leader, the governor, Gregg Abbott he, offered his condolences and referred to the victims as illegal immigrants as if their immigration status has anything to do with the horrific nature of the crime, which is an alarming pattern of what’s become an unmistakably an American problem. As The Washington Post reports, a massacre after what have been an innocuous exchange between neighbors marked the seventh of this month. Gun violence sparked by seemingly everyday interactions.”

