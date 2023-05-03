Adams: AOC, Lander Are Irresponsibly Interfering in Subway Chokehold Death Investigation by Opining Before Facts Are Known

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Primetime,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) slammed statements on the death of Jordan Neely by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander (D) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by noting that the investigation is still ongoing and stating that interfering with the case by jumping to conclusions is irresponsible and wrong.

Adams said, “Well, right now, it’s still ongoing, and really our hearts go out to the family [in] this terrible incident. And the district attorney — as you stated, the M.E., medical examiner’s office just ruled in the case, and now it’s in the hands of the investigators to determine exactly what happened. There are so many unknowns at this time.”

Host Abby Phillip then asked about the statement from Lander that “We must not become a city where a mentally ill human being can be choked to death by a vigilante without consequence” and by Ocasio-Cortez that Neely was “murdered.” Adams responded, “Well, both the Congresswoman and the Comptroller — the Comptroller’s a city-wide leader and I don’t think that’s very responsible at a time when we’re still investigating the situation. Let’s let the DA conduct his investigation with the law enforcement officials, to really interfere with that is not the right thing to do. And I’m going to be responsible and allow them to do their job and allow them to determine what exactly happened here.”

