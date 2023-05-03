Dem Rep., Biden 2024 Co-Chair Blunt Rochester on Expanding Asylum for Economics: We Have ‘Serious’ Workforce Needs

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Daily,” Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), who is also a Co-Chair for the Biden 2024 campaign, responded to a question on whether asylum criteria should be expanded to give people asylum for economic opportunity reasons by stating that “we, as a country, have serious, serious needs for our workforce” and “it is in our interests to also provide economic opportunity for others as well, because it is a win-win.”

Host Chuck Todd asked, “On the issue of asylum specifically, in the past, economic pain has not been something that we’ve granted asylum [for]. It’s usually political issues or fear of safety. Where are you on this? Should economic opportunity be something we give asylum [for]?”

Blunt Rochester responded, “Well, the reality is, right now — and I come from, my former job was secretary of labor in Delaware and I was head of state personnel and I was also CEO of the Urban League, and so, jobs are really important jobs to me, just unveiled a jobs agenda. For us, we, as a country, have serious, serious needs for our workforce. Everyone from engineers…and folks that can work in manufacturing, to farmworkers. And so, it is in our interests to also provide economic opportunity for others as well, because it is a win-win.”

