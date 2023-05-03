Sinema: If Biden Wants Immigration Reform, He Should Enforce the Laws on the Books

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) argued that if the Biden administration wants Congress to pass the comprehensive immigration reform it says is needed to fix the problems with the American immigration system, “It would be most helpful if the administration would start by actually enforcing the laws that are on the books.” Because doing so would give members of Congress the confidence that problems can be fixed.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:50] “Okay, so what needs to happen? You’re working together, but what has to happen now? The comprehensive thing has never really transpired up on Capitol Hill. It just hasn’t happened.”

Sinema answered, “Well, it’s so big that it’s hard and unwieldy to get done. But the reality is is there are a lot of bipartisan plans that we’ve been working on with some of our colleagues in the Senate and the House that could actually make a difference. It would be most helpful if the administration would start by actually enforcing the laws that are on the books. That would provide confidence — particularly to Republican members of the House and the Senate — that we could get something done.”

