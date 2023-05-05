Biden: Hunter Has ‘Done Nothing Wrong’ and His Situation Impacts My Presidency ‘By Making Me Feel Proud of Him’

During an interview with MSNBC on Friday aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The 11th Hour,” President Joe Biden responded to the prospect of his son, Hunter, facing federal charges from the Department of Justice and how any potential charges brought by the DOJ will impact his presidency by stating that “my son’s done nothing wrong.” And that the situation surrounding Hunter “impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “Sir, there is something personal that’s affecting you. Your son — while there [are] no ties to you — could be charged by your Department of Justice. How will that impact your presidency?”

Biden answered, “First of all, my son’s done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

