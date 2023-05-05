TX Border Sheriff: Border Isn’t Secure, Feds ‘Do Not Have Control’ in ‘a Lot of Places’

During portions of an interview with NBC News aired on Friday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News, Hidalgo County, TX Sheriff Eddie Guerra (D) stated that the U.S.-Mexico border is not secure and that in “a lot of places” along the southern border, “our federal partners do not have control.”

NBC News Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley asked, “Is our border secure?”

Guerra responded, “Well, I can tell you no.”

Guerra also said, “There [are] a lot of places on the southwestern border that the — our federal partners do not have control.”

Earlier in the segment, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas maintained that the southern border “is secure because we are maximizing our resources to deliver the most effective results to our border with the most extraordinary workforce in the world.”

