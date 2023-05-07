Asa Hutchinson: ‘Donald Trump has a Moral Responsibility for What Happened on January 6’

Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump “has a moral responsibility for what happened” on January 6, 2021.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “The conspiracy seditions of the Proud Boys, that was a tall task for Justice to prove that case. They were able to prove it. As you have experienced dealing in the Justice Department, as a former U.S. attorney, were you surprised they were successful, and you think this is a dire outcome for the former president?”

Hutchinson said, “Well, they are difficult cases to make. It’s a high bar, and they were successful in it. I think it really reflects the seriousness of the offense of January 6th, and undermining our democracy and how seriously the jury considers this that found them guilty of that. Whenever you look at the impact on the future, Donald Trump has a moral responsibility for what happened on January 6th. The question is whether there is a criminal responsibility, and that’s a judgment that the Department of Justice is going to have to make. I believe that we will have an America to go in a different direction, but it will go through the ballot box and not what happens in the courtroom. So that’s what I want to focus on is persuading Americans to go in a different direction.”

