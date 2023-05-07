GOP Rep. Jackson: Biden Sending Troops to the Border to ‘Get More People into the Country’

Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) alleged President Joe Biden’s decision to send troops to the southern border was part of a plan not to shore up the border but get more people into the country.

Jackson said optics were also driving the decision, given an upcoming election.

“Instead of addressing the problem, they’re sending people down there to help with the processing so we can just get more people into the country,” he said. “I mean, I think this works hand in hand with what they’ve been doing all along. Don’t think for a minute this is not intentional. The Democrats had control of the House, the Senate and the White House for two years. They could have done something about the border. They could have done it on their own terms. They didn’t do anything. The reason they didn’t do that is because this is the intentional. This is the progressives, the far left, driving this process, and having 1,500 troops down there to help with the administrative burden and a bunch of extra judges down there so they can look at these asylum seekers, at their cases, and then get them into the country.”

“That’s what’s going to happen. We’re going to have just a ton of people that are going to actually get access to the country as a result of all of this, and it’s got to stop,” Jackson added. “I saw something the other day — the State Department said there’s upwards of 5 million people that are waiting to come into this country at some point. This is unsustainable, and I think that the only reason Biden cares about it right now, the only reason he’s sending people down there, is because he’s coming up on an election, and he wants it to look like he’s doing something, but he’s doing nothing but probably making the situation worse.”

