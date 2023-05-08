Dem Rep. Cuellar: We Have to Show Images of People Being Returned to Mexico to Show Consequences

Monday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) warned of what was to come with the end of Title 42 at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Texas Democrat argued for showing there were consequences for crossing the border illegally. Without consequences, the border would be perceived as “just a little speed bump.”

“Do you expect, once Title 42 goes away, that there will be this throng of thousands, tens of thousands maybe, making their way here? Some have predicted 13,000 to 15,000 per day by the time this thing is gone. What do you think?” host Neil Cavuto asked.

“Well, right now, we’re seeing about 8,500 to 8,700 a day. I have seen some of the numbers in the different Mexican states,” Cuellar said. “There’s way over 152,000 that I know of, that people know of, that is that that have — of the shelters, right outside the shelters. But that doesn’t include the other ones that have not shown up at the shelters. I have looked at the numbers for the different Mexican states, especially in the southern part. I have looked at the numbers that there are in Guatemala and Panama, and other places. There — I can say this. There’s a huge number of individuals that are staging to come over at the U.S. [border.]”

“There are some policies that I think will be effective, but, in my opinion, a little bit too late,” he added. “They should have been implemented. We’re waiting for a rule to come into place. That rule should have been done a long time. And, again — and I will say this, Neil. All we see is images of people coming in. Where are the images of people being returned? We are returning people. We don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings by showing images of people going back. And I say that with a smile. But we have to show images of people being returned. If there are no consequences, then the border is just a little speed bump there at the border.”

