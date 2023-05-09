George Conway: Trump Voters Can’t Admit They’re ‘Enabling a Monster’

Attorney George Conway said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he believes supporters of former President Donald Trump can’t admit that he could be guilty of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll because then they would “have to admit they’ve been essentially endorsing and enabling a monster.”

Cooper asked, “Do you think the verdict plays a role in how he does in the campaign for the nomination? Do you think it affects that?”

Conway said, “Like everything else involving Donald Trump, it cuts both ways. I think to the people who support him, they will simply dismiss it as a conspiracy led by the litigation, or me, or you, or CNN, or Jean Carroll, or Jean Carroll’s lawyers. Another attempt to get Donald Trump. And they never really ask themself, wait a minute, how is it possible for any one person to get into this many scrapes and have that many people say the same thing about him, about his dishonesty and his lying and sexual predation, and never ask themselves, is there something to this? Because they can’t do that. They can’t bring themselves to do that. If they do that then they have to admit they’ve been essentially endorsing and enabling a monster.”

