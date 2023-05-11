Wednesday, during a segment on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) questioned former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, for contradictory remarks about the FBI.

The Florida Republican argued Pence was pro-FBI in some circumstances and anti-FBI in others.

Partial transcript as follows:

GAETZ: Will the real Mike Pence please stand up? Because I remember months ago when he went and spoke to the Federalist Society and he was so laudatory to the FBI, he was like drinking their bath water on stage. And then he shows up to the “Hannity” audience and he wants to act like he’s so exasperated that they exceeded their authority and turned against the people. You know what? I don’t know if Mike Pence is going to run for president but if he does, folks like me will be out there pointing out his inconsistencies.

HANNITY: In fairness to the VP, I do make a — I make a distinction between the rank and file, the 90 percent that do a good job and —

GAETZ: Of course, the whistleblowers.

HANNITY: Right.

GAETZ: Yeah, but he —

HANNITY: Exactly, versus the people on the 7th floor, for example.

GAETZ: Yeah, well, he gave all of them a cat bath when he spoke to one audience and he gave a different reaction to your audience. And if there’s anybody encouraging him to run for president, it’s probably just the grifter consultants that want to make money off of him.

HANNITY: Oh, ouch.

All right. Matt Gaetz, thank you. Miranda, thank you.