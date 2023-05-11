Graham on Mayorkas Border Reassurances: ‘This Is a Page Out of Baghdad Bob’

Thursday on FNC’s “America Reports,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign his post.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker questioned Mayorkas’ claim on border security as Title 42 was on the verge of lapsing.

“This is a page out of Baghdad Bob,” he said. “Remember the Iraq War, where Baghdad Bob was telling you Saddam is winning and an American soldier is walking behind him during the briefing? That was a joke. This is a joke. Title 8 deportation capability is a fraction of Title 42. He is lying about how the system works. Jacqui asked him a good question. How do you explain that, in 2020, we had 458,000 illegal crossings, in 2022, we had 2.4 million, in 2023, we’re going to have more than that on his watch? Illegal immigration has increased five times. When Trump was president, the Congress never acted, but he was able to reduce illegal crossings to the lowest in 40 years. No one there asked him, how do you account for the difference between Trump and Biden?”

“How did it go up five times?” Graham continued. “The policy choices you make, Mr. Secretary, have led to an invasion of this country. You’re lying to the American people about how the system works. When you parole somebody, they never show up. They go to the country, somewhere in the country, never to be heard from again. We don’t have the capability to follow all these people. And here’s the test of this news conference. A week from today, based on what he said, will people turn around? Will one person coming to America after being informed of this news conference change their mind? Hell no. They’re going to keep coming, because there’s nothing he said is going to change the system.”

“The people involved in illegal immigration know that what he says makes no sense,” he added. “To the average American, this may sound good, but he is misrepresenting the solutions that are being offered. They won’t work. We’re on track to have more illegal crossings this year than last year. After Title 42 repeal, you’re going to double daily the number of illegal immigration — immigrants coming across this country. This is really a Baghdad Bob moment coming out of the Department of Homeland Security. I have never been more disappointed and disgusted than I am right now. I like this man, but what he’s saying won’t work. He’s misleading the American people, and he should go. He should be fired.”

