FL AG Moody: Biden Says He Has to Release Migrants After Asking to Cut Detention Capacity

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) responded to the Biden administration claiming that they have to release migrants into the U.S. due to a lack of capacity by pointing out that the Biden administration has requested cuts to detention capacity.

Moody said, “You remember, Maria, when Florida started calling out the administration right after Biden got elected as they asked for less detention capacity and started mass releasing people into the United States. We sued. They were releasing people, saying they had prosecutorial discretion to do that, it wasn’t in violation of federal law. We took them to court. A judge said, no, it’s in violation of federal law. It directly contradicts your obligation to secure the border, detain these folks, vet them, process them.”

Later, she added, “And let me just say, if they blame anyone other than themselves or say they’re scrambling to try and address this crisis that they’ve created, let me tell you who’s scrambling: Border Patrol is scrambling…because we have an administration who, all along, was disorganized, chaotic, intentionally wanted to open up the borders and undermine the security.”

