Hogan: DeSantis Trying to Be a Younger, Smarter Version of Trump Won’t Work

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was trying to be a “younger, smarter version” of former President Donald Trump, which he said won’t work with voters in the 2024 election.

Discussing Trump’s CNN town hall, Hogan said, “Yeah, I think that’s the thing that’s really most concerning is that, you know, he packed the audience certainly, and CNN allowed him to do that should question CNN for how that happened. It’s not just them. He has 50 some percent of the Republican base and that’s what Governor Christie and are trying to make the case we have to move in another direction, we have to move on from Trump.”

He added, “We just gotta see some candidates step up and get out there and make the case about why we’ve got to do that. You talked about Ron DeSantis coming in, he has been trying to out Donald Trump and that is not going to work. It’s like would you settle for Robin when you can have Batman. You have you to take Trump on and not just by being a younger, smarter version of Trump.”

