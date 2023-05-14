Murphy: Majority of Republicans Delight at Chaos at the Border

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the “majority” of Republicans delight in chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border because they believe it helps them politically.

Murphy said, “Republicans have had multiple opportunities to come to the table and pass immigration reform that would fix the problem at the border. My belief is while you have a small group of Republicans who want to engage, the majority of that party delights at chaos at the border. You saw some of my colleagues on Tuesday, as soon as votes were done, rush down to the border to take smiling photographs with the Border Patrol, essentially celebrating the fact that there was chaos because they believe there’s political gain to be had. I think Americans know it’s Republicans the, not Democrats sitting on the sidelines when it comes to fixing our broken immigration system.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Are you supportive of reinstating Title 42?”

Murphy said, “I’m not because that pushes the problem down the line and that gives you one or two more years of individuals being denied entry. Whenever Title 42 is lifted, you will have the temporary problem of massive numbers of new people at the border. By the way, Republicans have been castigating the president for not lifting COVID restrictions fast enough. The only COVID restrictions they seem to want to keep in place is the ones that keeps people that don’t look like them from coming into the United States.”

