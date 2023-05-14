NH Gov. Sununu: CNN Town Hall Audience Was ‘Embarrassing’ — Doesn’t Shine a Positive Light on New Hampshire

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” that the audience at Wednesday night’s CNN Town Hall in New Hampshire was embarrassing for his state.

Partial transcript as follows:

PSAKI: I did want to ask you about a scene from the town hall this week, which one of the things that struck me was the laughter in the audience, particularly when Trump was talking about E. Jean Carroll, someone who says he’s sexually abused, defamed, and now has to pay her $55 million. Now, you were not involved in making up the audience, but these are people in the audience from New Hampshire, Republicans in New Hampshire, undeclared voters in that room. I was curious just what your reaction was when you saw them laughing.

SUNUNU: It was embarrassing. I can understand, as the camera panned through that audience, I knew pretty much everybody in that au– they’re all Trump supporters. So the audience was absolutely filled with Trump supporters. So I wasn’t surprised to hear the support. But when you’re talking about a serious issue like that, and laughter and mocking and all that, that’s, it’s completely inappropriate, without a doubt. And it doesn’t shine a in a positive light on New Hampshire. But again, I understand what the audience makeup was.

PSAKI: Large percentage of Trump supporters.

SUNUNU: Oh, I would say almost all of them. Yeah.