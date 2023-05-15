E. Jean Carroll Attorney Kaplan: We Are Exploring Options to Sue Trump Again for CNN Town Hall Comments

E. Jean Carroll attorney Roberta Kaplan said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that they are looking into suing former President Donald Trump again for defaming her during his CNN town hall.

Last week a Manhattan jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll.

Maddow said, “Let me ask about that question I posited there. You did force accountability and then he did it again, the defamation, the calling you a liar, the exact same things the jury held him liable for the day before he did again the next day on national television. Is that just the way it has to be? Do you think that potentially could be actionable if you were to file another suit would it work the same way?”

Kaplan said, “So it is definitely actionable and here the cruelty will make him less wealthy. He is not going to get away with it another time. It’s unprecedented for a person to have held, been held liable in defamation to keep doing the defamation. So there aren’t a lot of cases we can look to for a playbook about how to do it but suffice to say I have a lot of lawyers very busy looking into this and we are weighing all of our options.”

Carroll said, “He made jokes about sexual assault. I couldn’t believe the pain he was causing to thousands of people by joking about sexual assault. And that’s how he hurts people. And I want Robbie Kaplan to shut him up.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN