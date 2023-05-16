Elon Musk: Remote Work Bullsh-t — ‘Morally Wrong’

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Last Call” that working remotely from home is “bullshit” and “morally wrong.”

Musk said, “Look, I’m a big believer that people need to–are more productive when they’re there in person. The whole work-from-home thing, it’s sort of like, I think it’s, like, there are some exceptions, but I kind of think that the whole notion of work-from-home is a bit like, you know, the fake Marie Antoinette quote, ‘Let them eat cake.’ It’s like, it’s like, really? You’re going to work from home, and you’re going to make everyone else who made your car come work in the factory? You’re going to make people who make your food that gets delivered – they can’t work from home? The people that come fix your house? They can’t work from home, but you can?! Does that seem morally right? That’s messed up.”

Host David Faber asked , You see it as a moral issue?”

Musk replied, “Yes. It’s a productivity issue, but it’s also a moral issue. People should get off their goddamn moral high horse with this bullshit because they’re asking everyone else to not work from home while they do. It’s wrong.”

He added, “I think it’s morally wrong.”

