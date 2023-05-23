Swalwell: GOP’s Biden Family Investigation ‘All Nonsense and Unwarranted’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republican House probe into the Biden family’s finances was “all nonsense and unwarranted.”

On Fox News, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said, “Trump is seven points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward, and Joe Biden is trending downward. The media is scratching their head, realizing the American people are keeping up with our investigation.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “We should point out, though, so far that investigation run by that guy into the Biden family finances has produced nothing. Not a single piece of evidence showing that the Biden family engaged in any criminal activity.”

Swalwell said, “I fear we can win the battle and lose the war. We can have the flagrant foul called like it was called on Kevin McCarthy when he admitted what they were doing with Hillary Clinton but lose the game, so it’s effective. We’re playing catch up to their lies constantly. That’s why I’ve urged my colleagues to take a 3D approach. Which is discredit before every hearing to make sure the public knows this is all nonsense and unwarranted. Two, defend any volley that is substantive. And then to pivot and to what we delivered when we were in the majority. He admitted to what they were doing, but the effect is what really worries me.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN