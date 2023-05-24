IRS Whistleblower Speaks Publicly for First Time, Says DOJ Intervened to Slow-Walk Hunter Probe to ‘Benefit’ Him

During portions of an interview with CBS News Chief Investigative Correspondent Jim Axelrod that aired on Wednesday’s “CBS Evening News,” IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, the whistleblower on an IRS investigation that is said to be into Hunter Biden, spoke publicly for the first time and alleged that the investigation was “outside the norm” with “multiple steps that were slow-walked” at the behest of the Department of Justice, and the “deviations from the normal process” “seemed to always benefit the subject.”

Shapley said, “When I took control of this particular investigation…I immediately saw it was way outside the norm of what I’ve experienced in the past.”

Shapley also stated that he “can’t confirm or deny the subject of this investigation” because doing so would violate tax secrecy laws. But Axelrod said that “CBS News has learned the investigation was the probe of Hunter Biden by the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware.”

Shapley also said, “There [were] multiple steps that were slow-walked…at the direction of the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Axelrod then asked, “Had you ever encountered that before?”

Shapley answered, “I have not, no. These deviations from the normal process — and each and every time, it seemed to always benefit the subject.”

Axelrod also said that Shapley decided to come forward after a meeting in October 2022 with federal prosecutors, he then played a clip of Shapley stating, “That was my red line meeting. It just got to that point where that switch was turned on, and I just couldn’t silence my conscience anymore.”

Axelrod then asked, “Did you let prosecutors know you were unhappy?

Shapley responded, “I don’t think I can answer that.”

According to Axelrod, Shapley has worked at the IRS for 14 years and Shapley told him he is a registered Republican.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett