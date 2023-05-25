Massie: DeSantis Didn’t Shut Down While ‘Trump Was Urging Governors to Shut Their Economies Down’ 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in his 2024 presidential bid, argued that DeSantis will be able to tout his record on the economy “because he didn’t shut his down and Trump was urging governors to shut their economies down.” And that “Trump should have fired Fauci.”

Massie said, “Ron will be able to talk about the economy because he didn’t shut his down and Trump was urging governors to shut their economies down.”

He added, “We all know Trump should have fired Fauci. But look at what Ron DeSantis did in Florida. He fired his surgeon general and got one who followed common sense. He got Joseph Ladapo, who followed the science, and not ‘the science,’ but the data. So we can expect that Ron DeSantis would do the same thing in the White House. But — and here’s another thing Laura, we’re going to have to reach out to groups that Republicans haven’t reached out to before. Ron DeSantis didn’t shut down the beaches or the bars or the gyms. So, there are young people under 30 — look, this COVID lockdown nonsense was really a war from the left-leaning boomers against people under 30 who really had not much risk, and Ron DeSantis was the shining star there in these lockdowns.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett