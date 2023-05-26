MSNBC’s Scarborough: ‘The Rotted Corpse’ of GOP Is on an ‘Eight-Year March Toward Fascism’

MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough said Friday on his show “Morning Joe” that he believed “the rotted corpse” of the Republican Party had been on an “eight-year march toward fascism.”

Scarborough said, “Florida governor and 2024 hopeful Ron DeSantis said he like Donald Trump, he’d pardon some of the rioters from January 6 at the Capitol.”

He continued, “About 400 rioters have already received sentences for their violent, vile acts committed on January 6. their anti-American, treasonous acts. 200 have been incarcerated for that rioting, for the beating of cops. Support the blue? Not quite. Not even close. For Donald Trump and his rioters, it was beat the hell out of the cops. Yes, they were planning to overthrow American democracy. It’s called sedition.”

He added, “Trump and DeSantis praise these rioters that you’re looking at. They praise the seditionists, they praise the convicts. They send a very clear, very loud message to others. You try to overthrow the federal government while beating the hell out of cops with American flags that our troops have proudly marched into battle for over two centuries as they storm government buildings, destroy American democracy, that’s OK.”

Scarborough concluded, “Let me tell you something, the rotted corpse of what once was the Republican Party, it just keeps lurching forward zombie like. It’ll follow Donald Trump into whatever gutter he takes them on this eight-year march toward fascism. Not almost fascism, not something quite like fascism, but fascism itself.”

