GOP Rep. Burgess: Automatic Cuts if Budget Bills Don’t Pass in Debt Bill ‘a Big Deal’ I ‘Never’ Thought Would Happen

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) stated that the provision in the debt limit bill that if appropriations bills aren’t passed, there is an automatic 1% cut is something he “would have never believed” would pass and is “a big deal, and it was a big win for the speaker and it’s something we had all asked for.”

Burgess said that while he’s still working through the text of the bill and he still is reviewing the permitting reform provisions, “I think we’re in a much better position today than we were at the start of this Congress because of the work of the speaker. I would have never believed that there would be a hard you have to pass the appropriations bills by September 30 or you’ll get a 1% cut. Now, I would have liked to perhaps have seen…a little bit deeper cut than 1%, but, okay, I’ll take that. That’s the first time that Congress will have spent less money in the next year than it did the previous year. So, that’s a big deal, and it was a big win for the speaker and it’s something we had all asked for. I might have had a little bit higher penalty for not passing the appropriations bills, but look, this is a start, and it’s never been done before. So, that’s a good thing.”

