GOP Rep. Gooden: Forcing Biden to Ditch Clean Debt Limit Raise Is an ‘Encouraging’ ‘Win’ 

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) stated that while he’s not certain how he’ll vote on the debt ceiling bill, House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) “did an excellent job” considering Republicans only control the House, getting President Joe Biden to back off of a clean debt ceiling increase is a win in and of itself, and “if this is a sign of the times to come, then that is encouraging.”

Gooden said that he’s still looking at the text of the bill and hasn’t decided how he’ll vote, McCarthy “did an excellent job with what he had to work with.”

Later, co-host Bill Melugin asked, “When this all started, President Biden said he just wanted a clean debt ceiling to be passed with no strings attached whatsoever. Republicans passed their own spending bill and got him to come to the negotiation table and Republicans ended up getting some things they wanted. Do you consider that, in itself, a win?”

Gooden answered, “That is absolutely a win. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that they would not budge. Joe Biden said they would not budge and I think that it is — if this is a sign of the times to come, then that is encouraging. While I’m not thrilled and I don’t think anyone’s thrilled about the bill that we’ll be voting on, I’m not going to walk away from the chamber happy about my vote, whether I cast a yes or a no vote. But I will walk away thinking this is certainly better, no matter which way it goes, than letting Joe Biden win on his terms.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett