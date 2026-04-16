Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is urging Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) to intervene to ensure that an illegal alien, who is accused of raping an Arlington woman in a random attack, is not released from jail back into the community.

On April 12, Arlington County police allege that 28-year-old illegal alien Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran of Guatemala approached a woman who was walking on the street and continued to follow her when she ignored him.

Then, police allege, Moran threw the woman against a wall and began raping her as she tried to fight him off. Eventually, the woman broke free, police say, but Moran chased her down the street.

Moran fled the scene when two good Samaritans stepped in to help the woman. Arlington County police located and arrested Moran later that day. He has been charged with abduction of a person with intent to defile, sodomy by force or victim helplessness, and assault.

ICE officials are now urging Spanberger to intervene in the case and make sure Moran stays in Arlington County Jail, or, if released, is turned over to ICE agents.

“Virginia’s sanctuary policies allowed this illegal alien to go on a crime spree,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“Despite prior arrests by law enforcement, this criminal was released from jail multiple times before he went on to commit this heinous rape,” Bis said. “We are calling on Arlington County sanctuary politicians and Governor Abigail Spanberger to commit to not releasing this criminal from jail back into our communities. How many more times must they release criminals into our neighborhoods to create more innocent victims?”

Moran, who crossed the United States-Mexico border as an unknown got-away, has 25 prior charges against him dating back to 2020 — including assault and battery, being drunk in public, disorderly conduct, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, and violating probation several times.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.