Dem Rep. Sherrill: Debt Limit Bill ‘Is McCarthy’s Bill’ But I’ll Vote for It to Avoid Default

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) stated that the debt ceiling bill “is McCarthy’s bill” but she will vote for it to avoid a default.

Host Chris Hayes asked, “Did Republicans or Democrats get more out of this deal, in your estimation?”

Sherrill answered, “Well, this was McCarthy’s deal. We showed the American public what our vision of the future looked like, things like investing in re-shoring American manufacturing, investing in our crumbling infrastructure, a real vision for the future economy and competition with China, which we’ve already seen some of those investments paying off with true private investment, $88 billion in EV manufacturing, $210 billion in chips manufacturing. That was our vision of the future that we put in place in the last Congress. And we saw what Republicans wanted, we saw cuts to Head Start programs, cuts to veteran’s programs, attempts to take down some of the legislation that we passed that is really working hard on manufacturing. We’re seeing the best manufacturing numbers in New Jersey that we’ve seen since the early ’90s, probably further back. So, this is McCarthy’s bill. We were able to ensure, through, quite frankly, shaming some of the Republicans, that we did maintain investments in the burn pits legislation, that PACT Act, which supported many of our veterans who’ve been exposed — had toxic exposure to burn pits while serving in the global war on terror. So, we were able to get some concessions, but this is McCarthy’s bill.”

Hayes then asked, “If it’s McCarthy’s bill, why are you a yes?”

Sherrill responded, “Because it is so incredibly important that we don’t default on the full faith and credit of the United States of America.”

