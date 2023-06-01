Trump on Biden Cognitive Concerns: I Don’t Think You Should Joke About It

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday on a Fox News town hall that he told host Sean Hannity to stop joking about President Joe Biden’s cognitive capacity.

Hannity said, “I have asked you repeatedly about what you think about Joe Biden’s cognitive state. I’ve asked you about – is he up to the job physically, mentally? You have been very reluctant to go there. I’m not reluctant. To me, would everyone agree with me this guy’s cognitively not there? I doubt he knows what day of the week it is today. That’s how bad I think it’s gotten for him. Why are you reluctant to call that out?

Trump said, “Well I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this. I actually called Sean and I asked Sean not to joke about it because he used to joke about it.”

Hannity said, “I was joking about it.”

Trump said, “Because he used to joke about it. I said, honestly I don’t think it looks good for you or for anybody to joke about it, because it’s a serious problem.”

He continued, “I said I just don’t think it’s good for anybody and, you know, it’s not appropriate. You can speak about it if you want, but I don’t think you should joke about it. And you really didn’t after that.”

Hannity said, “Well now I realize how serious it is.”

