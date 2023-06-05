Dem Rep. Escobar: Number of People Turning Themselves in at Border Dropped, But We’re ‘Still Seeing Apprehensions’ in Other Parts

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) stated that while the number of migrants turning themselves in to Border Patrol has fallen substantially since the expiration of Title 42 and the city of El Paso, TX is handling the situation well, “in a different part of the sector, which is in New Mexico,” “folks in that area are still seeing apprehensions.”

Escobar said that El Paso has enough shelters and resources and “we are doing well right now in El Paso. We are — as you mentioned, the numbers of migrants who are turning themselves in to Border Patrol, those numbers are way down. But, in a different part of the sector, which is in New Mexico, those folks — folks in that area are still seeing apprehensions. And in El Paso, what we do is we help facilitate movement to other communities. We find out where the migrants want to go, where their sponsors live, and we help them get to those final destinations. In the final destinations, in communities like New York City, like Chicago, other areas, that is the landing spot. And so, those communities really are shouldering that latter part of the burden, which is receiving them permanently.”

