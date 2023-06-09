Dershowitz: Dems Who Opposed ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Unconstitutional’ Espionage Act Now ‘Rooting for it to Be Applied Broadly’

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz commented on the indictment against former President Donald Trump and the Espionage Act charges contained in the indictment by saying that the Espionage Act “is one of the most dangerous and unconstitutional statutes ever passed” that was passed with the intent to jail dissidents. And that for several decades, “every liberal, every progressive, every Democrat I know was against this statute” but now they are “all rooting for it to be applied broadly to conduct that has nothing to do with espionage” and didn’t put national security at risk.

