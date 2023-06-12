Christie: Trump ‘Hasn’t Won a Damn Thing Since 2016’ — ‘Loser, Loser, Loser’

Presidential candidate and former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Monday on CNN’s Republican presidential town hall that former President Donald Trump hadn’t “won a damn thing since 2016.”

Christie said, “I have known him for 22 years. The only thing he understands is force. The only thing he understands is coming right at him and making your case. And if these other candidates don’t want to do it, the American people and Republican primary voters have to start to understand this. When did we get to the point we’re always blaming our adversaries for the weakness of our candidates? ‘Oh, it’s the Democrats fault, it’s the DOJ fault, it’s this person’s fault, it’s the media’s fault.’ How about it’s his? He hasn’t won a damn thing since 2016. Three-time loser, 2018, we lost the House, 2020, we lost the White House, we lost the United States Senate a couple weeks later in 2021 and in 2022, we lost two more governorships, another Senate seat, and barely took the House of Representatives when Joe Biden had the most incompetent first two years I’d ever seen in my life.”

He added, “Loser, loser, loser. Now we’re getting going. It’ll be different this time? Why? Why will it be different this time? Those arguments need to be made, and I’m not afraid to make them for two reasons. One, I’m not afraid of him. And two, it’s the truth.”

