Maddow: Carrying Trump’s Speech Live ‘Hurts our Ability’ ‘to Bring You the News’

On Tuesday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said that the network would not carry former President Donald Trump’s speech on his arraignment live because “It hurts our ability to do that if we live broadcast what we fully expect in advance to be a litany of lies and false accusations, no matter who says them.”

Maddow said, “We knew heading into this that he was planning to make these remarks. We are prepared for his pre-fundraiser remarks tonight to, again, be essentially a Trump campaign speech. Because of that, we do not intend to carry these remarks live. As we have said before in these circumstances, there is a cost to us as a news organization to knowingly broadcast untrue things. We are here to bring you the news. It hurts our ability to do that if we live broadcast what we fully expect in advance to be a litany of lies and false accusations, no matter who says them.”

She continued, “And I do not say this with any glee. I hope it is clear that this is not a glib decision. We take our responsibilities seriously. We revisit decisions like this all the time. We make the best call that we can in real-time, every time. But tonight, our call is this: We will monitor that speech by the newly-indicted former President. We will not carry his remarks live. If he says anything newsworthy, we promise we will turn that right around and bring it back to you.”

