Sununu: GOP Candidates Promising Trump Pardon ‘Doing a Two-Step Straight Off a Cliff’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Wednesday on “CNN Primetime” that any Republican presidential candidate promising to pardon former President Donald Trump was “doing a two-step straight off a cliff.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “You heard from former Vice President Mike Pence who is obviously running. He says it is premature to talk about whether he would pardon Trump but do you believe any Republican candidate should rule out pardoning Trump if he was to be convicted?”

Sununu said, “Anyone talking about pardoning Trump is doing a two-step straight off a cliff. If you are a candidate running against somebody that is 40 points ahead of you if you’re talking about pardoning him, you know, why he is innocent all you’re doing is defending him. You are clearly not serious about running against him. That is what am most shocked about with these candidates. Donald Trump is for Donald Trump. He stands for Trump. It is all about him and his show all the time.”

He added, “The rest of these candidates need to separate not just themselves but the entire party. Let Trump deal with his issues. Let the other candidates run for president with strength, with leadership, making tough decisions, calling balls and strikes like you see them even if it means understanding the evidence against the former president is likely very, very strong. If there is a conviction, and we’ve already seen what most of the evidence is, it is mostly, likely be backed by that evidence. You have to support that. The rule of law has to stand.”

