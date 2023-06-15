Waltz: We Should ‘Pull Back’ to Match Europe’s Level of Ukraine Aid if They Won’t Step up

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that unless Europe is willing to step up its contribution to assisting Ukraine in its war effort the U.S. should “pull back ours to match” Europe’s levels.

Waltz said, “Well, look, dollar for dollar or dollar for euro the United States right now is providing two-thirds of the military aid, despite the fact [that] the E.U. and U.S. economies are the same size. It’s unacceptable. This is right on Europe’s doorstep and France and Germany in particular have promised a lot publicly, but when you look at what they’ve actually delivered, it’s a fraction of what they promised. So, not only are we looking to say, you know what, we’re either going to pull back ours to match what Europe is doing or Europe has to step up to us, but then when you look at the nonmilitary aid, there need[s] to be some caps on that and some real guardrails. And right now, once again, the administration is out there making a lot of promises when Congress controls the purse strings and will have a major say in what kind of funding goes forward.”

