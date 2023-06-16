Scaramucci: John Kelly Saved the Country ‘Five or Ten Times’ from Trump’s ‘Recklessness’

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that former White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly saved the country several times from former President Donald Trump’s “recklessness” and “lack of intellectual curiosity.”

Guest anchor John Berman said, “So, in this post, we’re talking about today, you saw the former president attack Bill Barr, John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney. In a separate one, he went after someone you worked with briefly in the White House, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, calling Kelly weak, ineffective, born with a very small brain. Of course, Trump hired Kelly and praised him up and down and everywhere. What do these attacks tell you about where Trump’s head is?”

Scaramucci said, “The first thing I would say is General Kelly’s first act in the White House was to fire me. Him and I went on to become very close friends. If you ever get General Kelly sitting in a chair like this, he probably saved the country over the 18-month tenure no less than five or ten times from near catastrophe based on decisions, recklessness, lack of intellectual curiosity from the president, lack of executive management skills. So, General Kelly is an American hero.”

