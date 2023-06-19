Donald Trump: ‘A Lot Less’ People Watch Fox News

Former President Donald Trump said Monday on FNC’s “Special Report” that Fox News’ ratings were declining during an interview with host Bret Baier.

Baier said, “You are facing a number of potential charges in other cases. You said all of which are political witch hunts.”

Trump said, “Of course, of course.”

Baier said, “What do you say to the voter who really liked many of your policies, but they can’t handle the scandals or the controversies or the name-calling and the vitriol? What do you say to that voter who’s worried that all leads to a general election loss?”

Trump said, “Based on the polls, I’m leading Biden by a lot. Based on the polls, I’m leading all of the Republicans by a lot, by 40 points and more. Right now, I have the best polls I’ve ever had. People see this stuff for what it is. It’s a political witch hunt.”

Baier said, “More independent voters watch Fox News than any other TV source.”

Trump said, “A lot less than used to watch it.”

Baier said, “They do watch.”

Trump shot back, “A lot less, Bret.”

Baier said, “Those voters usually, they usually make up all the difference in the election.”

