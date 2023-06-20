Chris Christie: Trump ‘Admitted to Obstruction of Justice’ on Fox News

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Tuesday on “CBS Mornings” that former President Donald Trump admitted to obstruction of justice during a Fox News interview with Bret Baier.

Christie said, “Last night he said the reason he didn’t give the documents back was because he’s just so very busy and he didn’t have time to respond to a grand jury subpoena because he needed to get his golf shirts and pants out of the box. I mean, does anybody in America believe this?”

He continued, “I think the problem is going to be for him over time is that people are just not going to buy it. And when you think about how many days of golf he’s played since he left office, maybe he could have skipped a couple of rounds of golf and gone through the boxes to respond to a subpoena from a grand jury. Look, the problem for Donald Trump in all of this is his own conduct. He’s his own worst enemy. None of this would have happened to him or to the country if he had just returned the documents.”

Co-host Gayle King asked, “What about the reference, governor, these were newspaper articles. These weren’t even documents. These were newspaper articles. As a former prosecutor, what do you make of that?”

Christie said, “I’ve never heard about a newspaper article being declassified. I don’t think you classified newspaper articles, because by definition they’re already public. o, look, I think he knows he’s in trouble. nd last night, I think the worst moment for him was talking about the fact that he just didn’t have time to go through these boxes. ell, in response to the grand jury subpoena, yet he told the government and had his lawyer certify that he had returned all of the documents that were responsive to the subpoena. hat is obstruction of justice. nd it appears to me last night as a former prosecutor, that he had he admitted obstruction of justice on the air last night to Bret Baier. can tell you this, his lawyers this morning are jumping out of whatever window they’re near.”

