Rand Paul: Trump ‘Should Be Proud of’ Operation Warp Speed, It Likely Saved Lives Among High-Risk

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) discussed former President Donald Trump’s comments on the coronavirus vaccine and said that Trump should be “proud of” Operation Warp Speed and that the vaccine likely did save lives among the high-risk. But the government’s push to vaccinate children, especially those with prior infections was ridiculous.

Paul said, “I think it’s more about mandates than it is the vaccine. There is some debate over the vaccine and who it’s appropriate for. But it’s really about mandates. In a free country, you don’t mandate these things. But if someone asks me about the vaccine, what I say, is those people at risk should get vaccinated and it probably did save lives. So, over a certain age, and particularly over a certain weight at almost any age, the vaccine, in all likelihood, saved lives. But where the government lost me is when they came and told me my 2-year-old needs it and my 10-year-old or my 15-year-old who’s already had COVID, that they need a vaccine, because the science doesn’t back that up.”

He added that the majority of the elderly did get vaccinated because they saw the virus primarily targeted the elderly.

Paul concluded, “So, I think he should be proud of the speed that he got it through.”

