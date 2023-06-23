FNC’s Turley: It ‘Doesn’t Fit’ Logically that It Took Five Years to Charge Hunter with Things You Could Prove in a Month

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Fox News Contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley reacted to claims about the Hunter Biden investigation by whistleblowers by stating that while the claims haven’t been authenticated, “The problem that Garland has is that much of this investigation just doesn’t fit very well logically. They spent five years to charge violations that you could have established in the first month.”

Turley said, “Now, we haven’t been able to, obviously, authenticate this information, but what we do know is that these are people that made statements to congressional investigators under the threat of prosecution if they lie. And that comes with an element of credibility. It doesn’t mean you have to accept it as true. The same thing…about this message. There’s no authentication, but these are chilling statements that are coming from two respected federal employees who are now whistleblowers. The problem that Garland has is that much of this investigation just doesn’t fit very well logically. They spent five years to charge violations that you could have established in the first month. And notably, it doesn’t include a FARA violation. So, just take that message for a second, if that’s authentic, the question again, is what happened to FARA? The Department of Justice charged various people during the Trump administration with being unregistered foreign agents, including Paul Manafort, whose case seems strikingly similar to this one, but there’s nary a mention of it in any of this.”

