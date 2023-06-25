Jim Jordan: ‘High Crimes, Misdemeanors, Bribery, Treason’ Could Bring Biden Impeachment

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) acknowledged impeachment was still under consideration for President Joe Biden.

According to the Ohio Republican, if there were so-called high crimes and misdemeanors, including bribery or treason, impeachment would be an option, as the Constitution dictates.

“We don’t know if he’s taken in $10 million, $30 million, $100 million from all of these foreign adversaries and foreign nationals,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “But there are some members of your committees that are talking about impeachment. Is that on the table?”

“It sure is,” Jordan replied. “And, look, we’re driven by the facts and by the Constitution. If the facts show that there’s high crimes, misdemeanors, bribery, treason, whatever, if the facts show that there is — there is the crime there that warrants impeachment, then, by our — our duty compels us. But we have to first get all the facts on the table.”

“But you’re right,” he continued. “They’re piling up, 150 suspicious activity reports, 20 different companies they are running money through, all kinds of Biden family members getting paid, now the whistle-blowers coming forward with this set of facts, credible whistle-blowers coming forward and telling us the things they have told us. It is all beginning to pile up.”

“And, again, we’re driven by the facts,” Jordan added. “We will continue to do our investigation, let Mr. Comer and the Oversight Committee complete their investigation, and then look at all that. But if the Constitution dictates we go forward, then we will have to go forward, but that — we’re not there yet. We got to continue to do the investigation.”

